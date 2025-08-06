Ad-Free Service That Costs $2.99 Launches As Latest Streaming Wars Contender

Howdy officially launched on Tuesday, Aug. 5, Roku announced in a news release. The new platform promises no commercials and thousands of popular titles for just $2.99 a month.

Roku said Howdy has no contracts or hidden fees, and that the $2.99 monthly price is not a promotional rate. Howdy will only be available on Roku devices for now, but the service is planning to expand to mobile and other devices.

Howdy will feature nearly 10,000 hours of content from companies like FilmRise, Lionsgate, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

"Priced at less than a cup of coffee, Howdy is ad-free and designed to complement, not compete with, premium services," Roku founder and CEO Anthony Wood said. "We're meeting a real need for consumers who want to unwind with their favorite movies and shows uninterrupted and on their terms. Howdy is a natural step for us at Roku, extending our mission to make better TV for everyone, by making it affordable, accessible, and built for how people watch today."

Jim Packer, Lionsgate's global TV distribution president, called Roku "the perfect partner."

"This service has the ability to scale quickly while providing us with a new way to monetize our content, and we’re proud to be part of this new streaming experience," said Packer.

Roku is the latest company to expand in the streaming world.

Fox One will officially debut on Thursday, Aug. 21, and will cost $19.99/month or $199.99/year. Fox's first all-in-one streaming platform will include the broadcaster's news, sports, and other TV content.

ESPN is also releasing its first standalone platform that will offer its full lineup without a cable subscription. The $29.99/month app is also expected to premiere in time for football season.

Roku says it reaches more than 125 million people each day.

