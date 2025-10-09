Actor David Del Rio Out At ‘Matlock’ Amid Sexual Assault Allegation: Report

Del Rio, who played first-year associate Billy Martinez, will be written out of future episodes, the outlet said.

Variety reported Thursday, Oct. 9, that after an internal investigation, Del Rio, 38, was escorted off the set last week. The incident reportedly involved a female actor on the show.

Del Rio joined the ensemble as Billy Martinez at the prestigious New York law firm of Jacobson Moore, serving as a junior foil and ally inside the rebooted legal drama’s firm.

Born and raised in Miami, Del Rio graduated from New World School of the Arts and from the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts.

His screen credits span film, television and live productions, including "Pitch Perfect" (as Kolio), "Grease: Live" (as Putzie), "Spare Parts," and ABC’s "The Baker and the Beauty" (as Mateo Garcia). He also appeared in "The Good Doctor."

The original Andy Griffith-led "Matlock" series ran for nine seasons and concluded in 1995. The newer Kathy Bates-led reboot finished its first season in 2024 and was renewed for a second season last fall.

CBS has not announced a revised production timeline or premiere adjustments.

