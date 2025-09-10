‘Active Assailant’ Incident: At Least 2 Students Shot At High School Outside Denver

The shooting occurred around 12:40 p.m. local time on Wednesday, Sept. 10 at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, Colorado.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for an “active assailant” in the area as law enforcement converged on the campus.

Officials said at least two students were hospitalized in critical condition. The suspect was also shot during the incident. Additional details about the suspect’s condition and identity were not immediately released.

t was not clear how many shots were fired or where on campus the incident began.

Evergreen is a foothills community west of Denver in Jefferson County.

The situation remains fluid as investigators process the scene and gather statements from witnesses.

