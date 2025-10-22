Abandoned Baby Hoax On Social Media Debunked By Police In Rockland County

According to a statement from the Ramapo Police Department on Wednesday, Oct. 22, officers reviewed the widely shared post and “found no evidence to substantiate it.”

“The original social media source has since retracted the post,” the department said, adding that it has notified law enforcement partners and will continue to monitor for any related information.

The viral claim appeared early Wednesday morning on multiple messaging platforms and quickly sparked alarm across Rockland County. The post alleged that a newborn named “Malkie” had been discovered with a heartbreaking Yiddish note asking someone to care for her, The Monsey Scoop reported.

The outlet added that law enforcement agencies across the county — as well as local social service organizations — said they had no record or investigation of any such incident.

