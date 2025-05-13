Fair 65°

$9.25M Grand Estate With Indoor Pool, Horse Barn, Movie Theater Hits Market In Hudson Valley

A grand estate set on more than 83 acres in the heart of Westchester’s horse country is now on the market for $9.25 million, and it’s like something out of a storybook.  

Darlington Hall in North Salem. 

 Photo Credit: Zillow
A look inside the Darlington Hall estate in North Salem. 

 Photo Credit: Zillow
A look at the grounds of Darlington Hall, including the indoor pool and horse stables. 

 Photo Credit: Zillow
Ben Crnic
The property, known as Darlington Hall and located at 422 Hardscrabble Rd. in North Salem, includes a 10,000-square-foot manor home, indoor pool, horse barn, and multiple guest accommodations, according to the listing by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Set behind gates and reached by a half-mile driveway, the estate is modeled after Salutation, an English country house designed by architect Sir Edward Lutyens. According to the listing, the property includes hayfields, woodlands, a fishing pond, and orchards, and is one mile from Old Salem Farm, a well-known show jumping venue. 

The main house features a formal entry hall with 22-foot ceilings, a double staircase, and limestone floors. The first floor includes a formal dining room, multiple parlors, and a Boffi-designed kitchen with Miele appliances. 

Upstairs, there is a walnut-paneled library, a primary suite with dual bathrooms, and additional guest suites. The top floor includes seven more bedrooms, each with its own bathroom. 

The lower level contains a second kitchen, bar, gym, home theater, and an underground tunnel leading to a glass-enclosed indoor pool and spa. Meanwhile, a separate carriage house includes two additional apartments and a four-bay garage. 

Outside, the estate includes an 11-stall horse barn with grooms’ quarters, a jumping field, and a carriage road. The listing describes the property as offering extensive privacy, while still being approximately 55 miles from Manhattan. 

Click here to view the full listing from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. 

