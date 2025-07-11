911 Outages Prompt Emergency Alert Across PA: Here’s What To Do

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) sent out a broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) message on Friday afternoon, confirming the state is facing a 911 call delivery disruption that may prevent some residents from reaching emergency services.

“Only call if you have an emergency,” Dauphin County warned.

“DO NOT do test calls to 911 or the non-emergency lines!! This blocks from real emergencies.”

Residents who are unable to get through to 911 are being asked to call their local 911 centers on non-emergency lines.

PEMA also urged the public to check their counties’ official social media pages and websites for updated instructions and status reports.

📍 Central And Eastern Pennsylvania Non-Emergency Numbers:

Adams County – 717-334-9175

Berks County – 610-655-4911

Bucks County – 215-328-8500

Carbon County – 570-325-9123

City of Bethlehem – 610-865-7171

Cumberland County – 717-243-4121

Dauphin County – 717-558-6900

Franklin County – 717-263-3172

Juniata County – 717-436-7770

Lancaster County – 717-664-1180 or 717-664-1190

Lebanon County – 717-272-2054

Lehigh County (excluding Bethlehem) – 610-437-5252

Mifflin County – 717-248-9607

Monroe County – 570-992-9911

Montgomery County – 610-635-4300

Northampton County – 610-759-2200

Perry County – 717-582-4311

Schuylkill County – 570-628-3792

York County – 717-840-2999

📍 Philadelphia: Call Your Local District During Outage:

The Philadelphia Police Department confirmed it is experiencing intermittent 911 outages along with the rest of Pennsylvania. While some calls may still connect, residents are urged to continue attempting 911 first.

If that fails, callers should only use district phone lines for true emergencies.

“We must keep these lines open for life-threatening situations,” officials said.

Here are the Philadelphia Police District emergency lines (to be used only if 911 fails):

1st District – 215‑686‑3010 / 215‑686‑3011

2nd District – 215‑686‑3020 / 215‑686‑3021

3rd District – 215‑686‑3030 / 215‑686‑3031

5th District – 215‑686‑3050 / 215‑686‑3051

7th District – 215‑686‑3070 / 215‑686‑3071

8th District – 215‑686‑3080 / 215‑686‑3081

9th District – 215‑686‑3090 / 215‑686‑3091

12th District – 215‑686‑3120 / 215‑686‑3121

14th District – 215‑686‑3140 / 215‑686‑3141

15th District – 215‑686‑3150 / 215‑686‑3151

16th District – 215‑686‑3160 / 215‑686‑3161

17th District – 215‑686‑3170 / 215‑686‑3171

18th District – 215‑686‑3180 / 215‑686‑3181

19th District – 215‑686‑3190 / 215‑686‑3191

22nd District – 215‑686‑3220 / 215‑686‑3221

24th District – 215‑686‑3240 / 215‑686‑3241

25th District – 215‑686‑3250 / 215‑686‑3251

26th District – 215‑686‑3260 / 215‑686‑3261

35th District – 215‑686‑3350 / 215‑686‑3351

39th District – 215‑686‑3390 / 215‑686‑3391

Airport Unit (77th District) – 215‑937‑6816 / 215‑937‑6817

DVIC OPS CENTER – 215‑897‑0800

To find your district’s map or location, visit: www.phillypolice.com/districts

Philadelphia officials said they are working with state and local partners to monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

📍 Western Pennsylvania Non-Emergency Numbers:

Allegheny County: 412-473-3056

Armstrong County: 724-548-5105

Beaver County: 724-775-0880

Butler County: 724-282-1221

Fayette County: 724-430-9111

Washington County: 724-229-4600

Westmoreland County: 724-836-1551

This list will continue to be updated as the outage continues. For a growing list of numbers, Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 is also tracking regional contacts.

This article will be updated with more non-emergency numbers as they become available.

