9 Drug Dealers Caught In 'County-Wide Takedown' In HV, DA Says: 'We Will Find You'

The initiative, dubbed "Operation Street Sweeper," was led by the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force and focused on street-level narcotics activity in the areas of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Hyde Park, the DA's Office's Drug Task Force said Wednesday, June 11.

Investigators spent months purchasing drugs undercover and gathering evidence before executing a coordinated series of search warrants between Tuesday, June 3, and Tuesday, June 10. Agents said they recovered fentanyl, cocaine, cash, drug packaging materials, and digital scales, highlighting the scale of the trafficking activity, the DA’s Office said.

The following individuals were arrested and charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance:

Donny Daniels, 56, arrested June 3 in Poughkeepsie and released to probation supervision;

Jasmine Green, 27, arrested June 4 in Poughkeepsie, and released to probation supervision;

Ydde Gauthier, 53, arrested June 4 in Poughkeepsie and released to probation supervision;

Luke Grady, 41, arrested June 4 in Poughkeepsie and released to probation supervision;

Darius Wood, 50, arrested June 4 in Poughkeepsie and released to probation supervision;

Oliver Hassell, 34, arrested June 5 in Poughkeepsie and released to probation supervision;

Rashard Haile, 21, arrested June 4 in Poughkeepsie and released to probation supervision;

Darren Atkins, 63, arrested June 9 in Beacon and released on his own recognizance;

Victor Smith, 66, arrested June 10 in Poughkeepsie and remanded to Dutchess County Jail.

All nine are facing additional charges, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Officials said the effort was supported by multiple local and state agencies, including the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, City of Beacon Police, New York State Police, City of Poughkeepsie Police, Town of East Fishkill Police, Town of Fishkill Police, and Town of Hyde Park Police.

Anyone with information about drug activity in Dutchess County is urged to contact the confidential Drug Task Force tip line at 845-463-6040 or email Drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.

"These arrests send a clear message: if you are pushing fentanyl, cocaine, or other deadly drugs into our neighborhoods, we will find you, we will investigate you, and we will hold you accountable," said Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi, who continued,

"We will continue to pursue drug dealers aggressively and invest in strategies that break the cycle of drugs, violence, and victimization in Dutchess County."

