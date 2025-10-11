$850K In Fire Damage Sparks Major Recall Of Power Stations

EcoFlow Technology is recalling about 25,030 EcoFlow Delta Max 2000 Model EFD310 Power Stations, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Oct. 9. The power stations can overheat and ignite, posing a risk of fires and serious burn injuries.

Six fires have been reported, causing more than $850,000 in property damage. There have been no reported injuries, according to the CPSC.

The recall covers black-and-silver units with a rectangular LCD on the front and six outlets on the back. The power stations were sold on Amazon, Costco.com, and EcoFlow.com between July 2022 and May 2025 for about $1,600.

Customers are urged to stop using the power stations immediately and contact EcoFlow for a free firmware repair.

You can learn more about the recall on EcoFlow's website or by calling 833-424-4137.

