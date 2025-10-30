Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

84-Year-Old Woman Stabbed In Chest Inside NY Home; 23-Year-Old Charged With Attempted Murder

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested after an elderly woman was found with a stab wound to her chest in Massapequa, Nassau County police announced on Thursday, Oct. 30. 

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Jillian Pikora
Officers responded to a well-being check at 9 Bay Drive around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29, where they discovered an 84-year-old woman suffering from a puncture wound to her chest, according to the Homicide Squad.

She was transported to a local hospital and remains in serious critical condition, police said.

Detectives arrested Amanda A. Fraser, 23, of South Richmond Hill, in connection with the incident. Fraser has been charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and will be arraigned in First District Court when medically practical, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

