8 Accused Of Selling Crack Cocaine Across Rockland County, DA Says

The six-month probe targeted drug activity in the Village of Nyack, Village of Spring Valley, and Town of Haverstraw, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced on Friday, Sept. 12.

The names of the suspects who were indicted, arrested, and arraigned on charges of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, were announced as:

Maurice “Rich” Jones, 30, of Nyack;

Gregory “Braille” Diaz, 53, of Nyack;

Tyrone “Black” Stewart, 34, of Nyack;

Frantz “E” Beauvais, 38, of Nyack;

Steve “Boogs” Barthole, 39, of Spring Valley;

Tory “Cory” Means, 40, of Spring Valley;

Larnell “Flea” Fortere, 34, of Valley Cottage;

Kim Vasquez, 45, of New York City.

Stewart, Beauvais, Barthole, Means, Fortere, and Vasquez were arraigned before Judge Kevin F. Russo. Jones and Diaz were arraigned before Judge Djinsad Desir.

The Task Force involves investigators with the DA's Office as well as officers from the Clarkstown, Orangetown, Stony Point, Spring Valley, and Haverstraw police departments.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.