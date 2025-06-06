760 Bags Of Drugs Found On Woman At Metro-North Station In Hudson Valley: Police

The arrest happened in the Town of Wallkill on Tuesday, June 3 around 8:41 p.m., at the Metro-North Train Station located at 100 Healy Ln, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced on Friday, June 6.

According to the department, an officer responded to a request for a welfare check at the station and found a woman sitting on the platform curb who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, police said.

After a brief investigation, the officer searched the woman and allegedly found 760 glassine envelopes of a white powdery substance. The material later tested positive for heroin and fentanyl, police said. The officer also found six pills of Alprazolam, authorities said.

The woman, identified as 24-year-old Loerli Davila of Middletown, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, false personation, criminal impersonation, and appearance in public under the influence of narcotics.

Police also said Davila was wanted on a bench warrant by the New York State Police for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Davila was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Wallkill Court on Wednesday, June 18 at 9 a.m., police said.

