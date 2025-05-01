70 Arrested After Bernie Sanders Joins May Day Rally In Philadelphia

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders headlined the “Workers Over Billionaires” rally hosted by the Philadelphia AFL-CIO outside City Hall. The event, part of a nationwide day of action, drew thousands to the city’s core and shut down major roads during rush hour.

“Today we send a message to the billionaire class: You will not destroy the rights of working people,” Sanders told the crowd, flanked by labor leaders and immigrant rights advocates.

The rally kicked off at 4 p.m. on the north apron of City Hall and was followed by a march through Center City. Chopper footage showed massive crowds swarming the streets. Traffic came to a standstill along Broad, Market, and JFK Boulevard.

Police had warned of road closures and advised drivers to use SEPTA trains instead, but delays were unavoidable.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a smaller group of demonstrators blocked the intersection at Broad and Vine streets. That’s when arrests began.

“While the demonstration was intended to be peaceful, it led to the blockage of a major roadway, causing significant traffic disruptions and creating safety concerns,” Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson Tanya Little said in a statement. Officers issued multiple warnings before making arrests, she added.

A total of 70 people—36 men and 34 women—were arrested for obstruction of highway.

Labor leaders emphasized the action was about more than traffic—it was about resistance.

“We are committed to standing with our union brothers and sisters, our working-class allies, immigrant rights groups, and community allies to fight for a future where all of us—not just the wealthy elite—can live and thrive in,” said Philadelphia AFL-CIO President Daniel P. Bauder.

The May Day movement traces its roots to an 1886 Chicago labor protest that turned deadly and became a global symbol of workers’ rights. In Philadelphia and beyond, its legacy still burns strong

