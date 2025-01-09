7-Year-Old Struck in Hudson Valley Crosswalk, Driver Cited for Failure to Yield: Police

The incident occurred around 8:50 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, on the Boulevard near Stewarts, said Lt. Patrick Buono of the Kingston Police.

According to Buono, a 2011 Chevy Silverado, driven by Nicholas Visbeck, age 33, of Kingston, struck the child crossing the street with his mother in the crosswalk.

The child, who complained of pain, was transported to HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus by the Kingston Fire Department. Injuries are not believed to be serious, police said.

Buono said that Visbeck was issued a traffic ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. Investigators noted that sun glare may have contributed to the incident.

The case remains under investigation.

Kingston Police urge drivers to exercise caution, particularly in school zones and areas with high pedestrian traffic.

