7-Eleven Serving Up Free Slurpees: Here's When, Why

7-Eleven’s Slurpee Day is back on Friday, July 11 — the date that doubles as the chain’s namesake — and the 98th birthday bash is shaping up to be its wildest yet.

From free drinks to bold new flavors to limited-edition “tongue tattoos,” the country’s biggest convenience chain is going all-in.

The headline freebie: A free small Slurpee at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations nationwide. Just show up and slurp.

But this year, fans can wear their Slurpee love on their sleeve — or rather, their tongue — thanks to the debut of Tongue-toos: temporary tattoos that activate on your tongue after sipping.

Each features the signature Slurpee “S” in one of four vivid colors: blue, green, red, or purple.

Available to 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members at select locations, these first-of-their-kind decals are part nostalgia trip, part flavor flex.

Also back: Mountain Dew Infinite Swirl, a blue pineapple-berry fusion now available as both a Slurpee and a Big Gulp.

“This Slurpee Day, we’re mixing things up with new flavors, our celebratory swag and even a twist designed to mark tastebuds in the coolest way possible,” said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven, Inc. “We love finding new ways to amp up the Slurpee drink experience and creating lasting moments for our customers, on Slurpee Day and all year round.”

Rewards members who scan their info in-store will score a coupon for another free Slurpee to redeem before Thursday, July 31.

