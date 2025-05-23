6 Presumed Dead After Plane Originating From Teterboro Crashes Into San Diego Neighborhood

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. West Coast time on Thursday, May 22, at military housing in the Murphy Canyon section of San Diego, near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Authorities said there was dense fog at the time of the crash, and that the aircraft, a Cessna 550, clipped a power line.

FAA officials arrived on the scene Thursday for the start of an investigation also involving the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

One of the victims, music agent David Shapiro, age 42, was one of the three co-founders of Sound Talent Group (STG), which has offices in New York City, Nashville, and San Diego, and has dozens of clients, including Sum 41, Parkway Drive, and Story of the Year.

STG released a statement saying three of the victims were company employees.

Daniel Williams, age 39, was a drummer for the widely-popular metalcore band The Devil Wears Prada.

Williams displayed a photo of the Cessna before departure at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on Wednesday night in an Instagram story. Teterboro is located about 5 miles west of Manhattan, and the airport is frequently used by executives flying in and out of New York City.

Two subsequent photos showed the plane's cockpit. On one, Williams commented, "Hey. Hey. ... you ... Look at me ... I'm the (co) pilot now." On the other, he wrote, "Here we goooooo."

The Devil Wears Prada posted photos of Williams on social media, with the “No words. We owe you everything. Love you forever.”

NBC San Diego reports that Shapiro was the owner of the plane, was a registered pilot, and owned a flight school called Velocity Aviation. Shapiro's LinkedIn profile stated that he resided in San Diego.

Sound Talent Ground released a statement on the crash, saying: "“We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues and friends. Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted by today’s tragedy."

In a post on social media, music executive Terry Coughlin wrote of Shapiro and Williams: "Some of my very first shows were booked through Dave. I had a handful of shows with Daniel, always a pleasure to see him play. Gone way too soon."

The identities of the four other passengers presumed dead have not yet been released.

Numerous vehicles and at least 10 homes were damaged, and one was destroyed after a five-alarm fire broke out, San Diego Fire-Rescue officials said.

The home destroyed was occupied, and authorities said neighbors helped the residents escape.

No one on the ground is believed to have been seriously injured, authorities said.

