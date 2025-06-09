Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 62°

6 Killed After Small Plane Crashes Off California Coast

All six people on board were killed after a small plane crashed off the coast of California.

The Cessna went down above 5 miles off the coast of the San Diego neighborhood of Point Loma (marked in red), a rugged peninsula.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Joe Lombardi
It happened around 12:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, June 8 when the twin-engine Cessna 414 went down approximately 5 miles offshore near the San Diego neighborhood of Point Loma minutes after takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The plane was headed to Phoenix, Arizona.

Searchers found a debris field with a depth of water about 200 feet below it, said the US Coast Guard.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will lead the investigation of the incident.

