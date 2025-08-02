6 Girls Sexually Abused In PA Farm Basement, Barn: Affidavit

Samuel S. Beiler, 25, of Gap (Lancaster County), has been charged with 12 felonies, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, and corruption of minors, according to court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

The case began after Lancaster County Children and Youth Services filed multiple child welfare reports in June 2025, investigators explained. Troopers with the State Police Troop J–Lancaster Criminal Investigation Unit interviewed six girls, all related to Beiler, who reported a series of sexual assaults that occurred between the ages of 8 and 16.

**WARNING THE FOLLOWING IS DISTURBING**

One girl told investigators that Beiler blindfolded her inside a cow stable and forced her to perform a sexual act. Another said she was just eight years old when Beiler pulled her into a farm basement, laid her on the concrete floor, and touched her inappropriately.

Three of the minors reported that Beiler ripped articles of their clothing off when they tried to resist. Several others said the abuse occurred inside a milking barn and while swimming in a farm pond, with Beiler allegedly groping them over their bathing suits and exposing himself.

In one interview, a victim described Beiler forcing her hand onto his genitals inside the milking barn. Others detailed repeated assaults that they said took place over the course of several years.

**WARNING THE ABOVE IS DISTURBING**

Beiler was arrested Monday, July 28, and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge William Mankin. His bail was set at $250,000 unsecured, and he has since been released. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, July 25.

Beiler’s defense attorney, Christopher Sarno, declined to comment when contacted Tuesday.

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused is urged to call Pennsylvania’s ChildLine at 800-932-0313.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.