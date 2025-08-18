6 Firefighters Hospitalized Battling Hoarding-Condition Blaze In NY

The blaze broke out around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16, at 187 Broadway in the City of Newburgh, according to the Newburgh Fire Department.

According to an update from the department on Monday, Aug. 18, arriving fire crews saw residents climbing down the fire escape as smoke and flames poured from the rear of the structure.

Firefighters found the main body of the fire on the second floor and began stretching hoses, but their efforts were complicated by hoarding conditions that prevented the apartment door from fully opening. Crews were forced to breach a wall in the common hallway and direct water through the opening to knock down the flames.

A second alarm was sounded within minutes, and a third was struck at 1:15 p.m. as conditions worsened. The fire was eventually brought under control despite soaring heat and humidity that added to the challenge, the department said.

One firefighter suffered a laceration, and six more were treated for heat exhaustion—several requiring transport to St. Luke’s Hospital. All were released by Sunday evening, firefighters said.

Investigators later determined the fire was accidental. Officials said an occupant attempted to fight the flames before fleeing and reporting the blaze from a nearby store when it grew out of control.

The American Red Cross is assisting seven displaced residents.

