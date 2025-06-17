$5.6M Fraud Scheme With 1K+ Stolen IDs; Including New York Lands PA Man Federal Charges

Adepoju Babatunde Salako, 32, has been indicted in Colorado on multiple federal charges after allegedly orchestrating a nationwide COVID-19 benefits scam, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.

Salako faces six counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, and four counts of aggravated identity theft, according to the indictment.

From July 2020 to July 2021, Salako and his co-conspirators filed fraudulent applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans and unemployment benefits in more than 30 states, prosecutors explained. The group allegedly used over 1,000 stolen or fictitious identities, netting more than $5.6 million in relief funds. The stolen money was laundered through various accounts, used to buy items such as cars and solar panels, or sent overseas.

In one part of the scheme, investigators say Salako used names and addresses of Colorado residents—obtained through websites like TruthFinder—to submit at least 15 fake unemployment insurance applications between January 4 and March 20, 2021. The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) paid out $649 on a claim he submitted and an additional $15,431 on claims tied to a co-conspirator, according to the release.

The indictment also accuses Salako of helping to submit fraudulent applications in Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and New York. He also allegedly filed 10 fake SBA loan applications and one fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan in the name of “Turn-Turn-Turn Woodturning,” using the identity of a Nevada resident.

Salako made his initial appearance in Colorado federal court on Friday, June 13, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott T. Varholak.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, IRS Criminal Investigation, and CDLE. It is being prosecuted by the Economic Crime Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The charges are allegations. Salako is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.