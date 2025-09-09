$50K Winning Powerball Tickets Sold At Stores In Rockland County, Rest Of Hudson Valley

The New York Lottery announced that 20 third-prize tickets worth $50,000 each were sold statewide — including four in Westchester and Rockland counties, plus one in Dutchess and one in Orange.

Places in the Hudson Valley where local winning tickets were sold include:

Mousa Mart Armonk, 360 Main St., Armonk (Westchester);

Royal Petroleum Transportation, 1800 Central Park Ave., Yonkers (Westchester);

M & M Super Shoppe, 104 Lafayette Ave., Suffern (Rockland);

129 Route 303 Petroleum, 129 Route 303, Valley Cottage (Rockland);

Stewart’s Shops, 3648 Albany Post Rd., Poughkeepsie (Dutchess);

Kwik Mart, 10 Oakland Ave., Warwick (Orange).

Each ticket matched four white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000.

The Sept. 6 drawing made national headlines after two tickets sold in Missouri and Texas matched all six numbers to split the $1.787 billion jackpot, the second-largest in US history.

The winning numbers were 11, 23, 44, 61, 62, and Powerball 17. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Tickets cost $2.

