$50K In Checks Stolen From School District In Hudson Valley: 4 Charged, Police Say

The arrests were revealed on Friday, April 25, following an investigation that began in Orange County in November 2024, when Pine Bush Central School District officials discovered that several district-issued checks had been altered, the Town of Crawford Police Department said.

An internal audit and joint investigation with Crawford Police revealed that the checks were stolen during the mailing process and fraudulently deposited into multiple accounts by several suspects, according to authorities.

Police said nearly $50,000 was stolen.

The Crawford Police Detective Division, working with multiple agencies, tracked down and arrested four suspects in Sullivan County, Westchester County, and New York City:

Nayanti Brown, 20, of New York City, who was charged with first-degree forgery, first-degree possession of a forged instrument, third-degree grand larceny, and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Shawna Richardson, 23, of Rock Hill, who was charged with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Joseph Irving, 36, of Mount Vernon, who was charged with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Delroy White, 45, of the Bronx, who was charged with third-degree grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

The operation involved assistance from the Orange County White Collar Crime Task Force, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Mount Pleasant Police, NYPD, Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center, and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Town of Crawford Police at 845-744-3300.

