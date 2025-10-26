50-Foot Fall From Steelers' Acrisure Stadium Scoreboard Leaves Worker Critically Injured

Emergency crews rushed to the stadium around 10 p.m. after the man, who was working on the scoreboard, fell onto a mid-level catwalk, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Firefighters and medics used a rope system to reach the worker, stabilize him, and lower him safely to the ground in a Stokes basket, officials said in a release issued Sunday, Oct. 26.

The man suffered severe injuries to his lower body and was transported to Allegheny General Hospital, where he remained in critical condition, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed the worker had been installing production equipment at the time of the fall.

Less than six months before this, a fan fell 21 feet at the Pittsburgh Pirates' PNC Park. Click here to read our full coverage.

