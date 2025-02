Approximately 100,000 organic eggs, valued at $40,000, were stolen from a distribution trailer at Pete and Gerry's Organics in Antrim Township, according to PSP Chambersburg.

The theft occurred sometime overnight on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Commerce Avenue facility, troopers detailed in the release.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact PSP Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.

