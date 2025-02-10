Egg Thefts Crack On As Police Scramble For Clues

In Seattle, two suspects were caught on camera stealing 540 eggs and other breakfast supplies from a restaurant’s refrigerated storage shed on Feb. 5. Just four days earlier, thieves targeted a much larger haul in Franklin County, PA, stealing $40,000 worth of organic eggs from Pete and Gerry's Organics, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The Pennsylvania theft occurred overnight on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Commerce Avenue facility in Antrim Township, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Egg-related thefts are rising as prices continue to soar due to avian flu outbreaks and ongoing supply chain issues. The combined losses in Washington and Pennsylvania have raised alarms among authorities nationwide, who are urging the public to report tips.

Anyone with information about the Pennsylvania theft is asked to contact PSP Chambersburg at 717-264-5161 and in Washington call the SPD Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

