40 MPH Winds, Torrential Rain, Tornado Threat Take Aim At Northeast: What To Know

The National Weather Service is warning of a fast-moving cold front set to blast into the region late Sunday night, Oct. 19 into Monday morning, Oct. 20.

Forecasters say wind gusts could reach 30 to 40 miles per hour overnight, with some isolated spots possibly hitting 50 miles per hour.

"A line of gusty showers and isolated thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, and perhaps a brief tornado, this evening into tonight," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Sunday morning.

Expect moderate to heavy rain, which may lower visibility and cause minor flooding in poor drainage areas.So commuters should plan for extra travel time Monday. Showers will linger into Monday afternoon, with scattered showers at night.

Sunday will kick off on a deceptively calm note, with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing into the 70s. But clouds will thicken through the afternoon, and winds could begin gusting up to 28 miles per hour even before nightfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to break out late Sunday, delivering a quick shot of rain. Between a quarter and half an inch is likely overnight. There will be localized downpours at times.

Some storms could be strong enough to topple branches or cause spot power outages, and the risk of damaging winds will not be limited just to thunderstorm cells.

“The combination of the jet stream interacting with warm and humid air will make for a volatile situation where storms can produce more widespread wind damage,” warned AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

AccuWeather also advises that wind-driven hazards may affect the region beyond the main bands of rain.

“Those who have elaborate Halloween decorations in place should secure them before the high winds arrive, and prepare for a few power flickers,” said Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill.

While the rain is much-needed, especially in drought-stricken areas, forecasters do not expect this round of storms to significantly improve dry conditions across most of the Northeast.

Conditions will gradually improve as the front moves offshore Monday night into Tuesday, Oct. 21.

