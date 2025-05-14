4 Dead In Fiery Crash On Major NY Highway: State Police

A Sprinter van traveling south crossed the center median and entered the northbound lanes, where it struck a Honda sedan that was driving in the passing lane at approximately 5 p.m. near milepost 9.2 in New Castle, New York State Police said.

The impact caused the van to overturn and become engulfed in flames, police said. Three people inside the van were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital but later died from their injuries.

The driver of the Sprinter van remains hospitalized in critical condition at Westchester Medical Center, police said.

The northbound lanes of the Taconic State Parkway remain closed as the investigation continues.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has relevant information is asked to call the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.

