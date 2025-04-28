4 Children, Teens Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Illinois After-School Program

The incident happened in Illinois around 3:20 p.m. local time Monday, April 28, in Chatham, just south of Springfield, about 95 miles north of St. Louis, Missouri, and 200 miles south of Chicago.

The vehicle drove into the east side of the building housing the YNOT After School Camp, hitting people outside and inside, before crashing through the west side wall, according to Illinois State Police.

The victims are believed to be between ages 4 and 18.

The driver was not believed to be injured, but hospitalized for evaluation, according to WLS, ABC7 Chicago.

