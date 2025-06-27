Mostly Cloudy 70°

37-Year-Old DoorDash Exec, 3 NY Residents Among 8 Killed In Lake Tahoe After Boat Overturns

A young executive for on-demand food delivery service DoorDash and his mother and father were among eight people killed when a boat with 10 onboard capsized in Lake Tahoe, on the border between California and Nevada.

D.L. Bliss State Park in southwest Lake Tahoe (marked in red on map, shown in inset).

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Wikipedia via Kazuho Okui
The other boaters who died were all friends of the exec, Josh Pickles, including his 72-year-old uncle, Peter Bayes, according to San Francisco's KTVU, which reported the group was celebrating the birthday of Pickles' mother, Paula Bozinovich, who turned 71. Pickles' father, Terry Pickles, was 73 years old.

Three other victims were from New York, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office: Theresa Giullari, age 66, and James Guck, age 69, both from the hamlet of Honeoye, in Ontario County, and  Stephen Lindsay, age 63, from the town of Springwater, in Livingston County.

The other victim was ID'd as Timothy O’Leary, age 71, from Auburn, California.

Pickles, who was DoorDash's head of strategic sourcing, lived in San Francisco with his wife, Jordan Sugar-Carlsgaard, and their 7-month-old daughter. Pickles' parents resided in nearby Redwood City.

The identities were released several days after the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, June 21.

The incident involving the 27-foot powerboat near D.L. Bliss State Park in southwest Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada mountain range when a strong thunderstorm moved in as calm winds increased to 35 to 45 miles per hour in a matter of minutes, according to the Los Angeles Times.

During the storm, wave heights reached 8 feet, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

