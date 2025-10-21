$36.6M Thruway Upgrade In Hudson Valley Completed: 'Smoother, Safer,' Hochul Says

The project, which began last year, repaired and resurfaced 48 lane miles of Interstate 87 between Exit 16 in Woodbury (Harriman–Route 6/NY 17) and Exit 17 in Newburgh (Scranton–I-84/Route 17K and 300), Gov. Kathy Hochul said in an announcement on Monday, Oct. 20.

The heavily traveled stretch of highway carries about 53,000 vehicles per day, according to the New York State Thruway Authority.

The work included full and partial depth pavement repairs, a two-inch asphalt overlay for a smoother ride, and safety upgrades such as new guiderails, reflective line striping, and improved drainage and culverts. Officials said the improvements address the most deteriorated portions of the Thruway between mileposts 48.0 and 60.1.

“New York State continues to deliver smoother, safer roads across the state, improving the driving experience for commuters, commercial drivers and visitors,” Hochul said on Monday, adding, "Repaving the Thruway and keeping the road smooth for drivers is a critical investment given the important role the 570-mile superhighway serves in our transportation network and our state’s economy."

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus also praised the project, calling the improvements an "important investment in Orange County’s transportation network."

The Thruway Authority’s 2025–2029 Capital Plan invests $2.7 billion in infrastructure and equipment statewide, including the rehabilitation of roughly 61 percent of the Thruway’s 2,800 lane miles and 20 percent of its 819 bridges, officials said.

