$30K 'Chase Courier' Scammer Duped NY Woman, Police Say — Here's How To Protect Yourself

The North Merrick victim received a text message on Thursday, May 22, warning of “fraudulent activity” on her Apple account. That was followed by a call from a man claiming to be a Chase bank representative, who told her to immediately withdraw $30,000 in cash, Nassau County Police said.

She was then instructed to meet a courier near Old Mill Road and Sandra Lane, where she turned over the money to a man she had never seen before. The next day, realizing she’d likely been scammed, she contacted police.

Investigators tracked the suspect to his home in Flushing, Queens, and arrested 44-year-old Dengjin Chen on suspicion of grand larceny. While in custody, detectives learned he was also wanted in Wilton, Connecticut, where a similar scam led to a 71-year-old victim losing $25,000 on Wednesday, June 4.

Police are urging anyone who may have been scammed by him to call Nassau Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

The case underscores a surge in elder fraud in New York — and growing calls to stop it. Scams targeting New Yorkers age 60 and older cost victims more than $257 million in 2024, up from $203 million the year prior, according to the FBI. That’s nearly $30,000 stolen every hour, often with little hope of recovery.

Despite a proposal in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget to require bank employees to receive special training to spot and report suspicious transactions, lawmakers left the provision out of the final budget passed in May.

Now, AARP New York is urging passage of bills that would allow financial institutions to pause suspicious withdrawals and alert authorities before it’s too late.

“Victims can lose their retirement savings with limited means to recoup that money or return to work,” AARP State Director Beth Finkel wrote in a recent letter to legislative leaders. “By giving banks and financial institutions a legal safe harbor to intervene before the transaction is completed, these financial losses can be prevented.”

Authorities regularly urge the public — especially older adults — to remain vigilant and skeptical of any unsolicited messages or calls involving financial information.

Experts recommend the following to help prevent elder scams:

Never give money or personal information to strangers over the phone.

Always verify the identity of anyone claiming to be from a bank or government agency.

Call your bank directly using the number on your card — not one provided by a caller or text.

Involve a trusted friend or family member before making large withdrawals or financial decisions.

Anyone who believes they or a loved one may have been targeted is encouraged to contact local police.

