30-Year-Old ID'd As Victim In Fatal Crash Involving Stolen Car In Hudson Valley

The incident occurred in Dutchess County at 4:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the parking lot of Dunkin' Donuts on Violet Avenue in the town of Hyde Park.

According to New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks, responding troopers found the 2015 Honda Pilot still running and left unattended on Violet Avenue.

A vehicle and traffic stop was initiated, but the operator failed to comply and fled south on Violet Avenue. The pursuit then entered Cottage Road to Creek Road, where the operator, later identified as Sean J. Adams, age 30, of Hyde Park, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree, Hicks said.

The vehicle burst into flames, and both Roosevelt and Fairview Fire departments responded to help save the driver.

After extinguishing the flames, Adams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hyde Park Police Department requested that the New York State Police respond to the scene and adopt the investigation as the lead agency.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office and Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the investigation.

