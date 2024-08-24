3 Women Shot Outside Restaurant In Rockland

It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 in Central Nyack, outside CY's Restaurant and Lounge, located at 37 Route 59.

Arrival officers discovered an adult woman with gunshot wounds to her leg and abdomen lying on the ground in front of the establishment, Clarkstown Police said.

The officers, along with Emergency Medical Services (EMS), provided immediate medical aid before transporting her to Montefiore Nyack Hospital.

Further investigation revealed that two additional adult women had driven themselves to the same hospital, both of whom sustained gunshot wounds to their legs.

It appears that, although serious, none of the injuries are life-threatening at this time, according to Clarkstown Police.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the perpetrator is a Black man with dreadlocks and wearing a black mask, said police.

While the motive for the shooting is still under investigation, it does not appear to be a random act of violence, noted Detective Norman Peters of the Clarkstown Police Department

"The public is not considered to be in any immediate danger," Peters stated.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact the Clarkstown Police Department Detective Bureau at 845-639-5840.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by using the Rockland County DA Tip 411 line. Simply text 847411 (tip 411), enter the keyword 'ROCKLANDCODA,' followed by a space, and your tip information, then press send. You can also download the RocklandCo DA app for iPhone and Android to submit anonymous tips from a smartphone or tablet.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

