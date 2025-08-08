3 Shot In School Parking Lot After Basketball Event In NY, Police Say

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, in the parking lot entrance of the Church Street School at 295 Church St. in White Plains, according to the city's police department.

Police said the gunfire followed a dispute among a group of people who had just left an organized basketball event at the nearby Gardella Park. A total of three Bronx residents were injured: an 18-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, and a 22-year-old woman.

All three victims were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The White Plains Police Detective Division is continuing to investigate and is working with the victims, local residents, and other law enforcement agencies. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 914-422-6200 or visit www.WhitePlainsPublicSafety.com and click the “Submit a tip” button. Anonymous tips can also be submitted.

