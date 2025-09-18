3 Officers Killed, 2 Injured Identified In York County Shooting; Gunman Dead (Update)

The detectives killed in the line of duty have been identified as Cody Beaker, Mark Baker, and Isaiah Emenheiser. Another Northern York detective and a York County Sheriff’s deputy remain hospitalized.

The confrontation lasted just two minutes and 16 seconds from the time Ruth opened fire to when backup was called in, state police confirmed.

The deadly chain of events began the night before. At 11:23 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 16, Ruth’s ex-girlfriend’s mother spotted him in camouflage with binoculars outside her Haar Road home. His black 2000 Ford Ranger pickup truck was parked around the corner on Emig Road.

A trail camera installed after the woman’s pickup truck was set on fire on Aug. 20 captured Ruth with an AR-15 style rifle across his chest while peering through the windows. State police said Ruth had never been invited to the property during the relationship. A warrant for stalking was issued following the encounter.

On Wednesday, Sept. 17, troopers executed a search warrant at Ruth’s residence, spoke with his family between 12:11 p.m. and 1:23 p.m., and left. At 2:02 p.m., Detectives Beaker, Baker, and Emenheiser, joined by another Northern York detective, a York County Sheriff’s deputy assigned to drone work, and additional officers, arrived at 1879 Haar Road to serve the warrant.

The front door was unlocked. Emenheiser entered first, followed by Baker, Beaker, and another officer. Ruth opened fire, striking the detectives. The remaining detective and the deputy sheriff retreated behind a vehicle and returned fire with a 9mm handgun as Ruth pursued them outside.

Ruth was fatally shot in the exchange.

When officers reentered the home, they found Beaker, Baker, and Emenheiser unresponsive. A fourth Northern York detective was discovered in critical condition and received immediate aid. The deputy sheriff was also found shot and critically injured and was given lifesaving treatment.

Backup arrived at 2:14 p.m., four minutes after the first shots were fired.

Timeline of Events

Aug. 20: Ex-girlfriend’s pickup truck set on fire; she later expressed fear for her safety and declined a full investigation.

Sept. 16, 11:23 p.m.: Ex-girlfriend’s mother saw Ruth in camouflage with binoculars; his truck was parked nearby.

Sept. 16, late night: Trail camera recorded Ruth with an AR-15 across his chest.

Sept. 17, 12:11–1:23 p.m.: PSP executed a search warrant at Ruth’s residence and spoke with his family.

Sept. 17, 2:02 p.m.: Northern York detectives and a York County deputy arrived at 1879 Haar Road to serve the warrant.

Sept. 17, 2:08 p.m.: Ruth opened fire, killing three detectives and wounding two others.

Sept. 17, 2:10:16 p.m.: Ruth was shot dead in an exchange of gunfire.

Sept. 17, 2:14 p.m.: Backup units arrived.

Hospital Update

WellSpan York Hospital reported Thursday afternoon that one of the two officers in its care has been upgraded to satisfactory condition. The other remains listed as critical but stable.

Attorney General’s Statement

Attorney General Dave Sunday, who previously served as a prosecutor in York County, called the loss “unfathomable.” He said the fallen officers were men of “caliber” and “professionalism” whose deaths are a “heart-wrenching reminder of the sacrifices police officers and other first responders make every single day.”

“I pray for the recovery of the officers who were injured, and I extend my deepest condolences to the families, colleagues, and friends these heroes leave behind,” Sunday said. “My heart breaks with yours.”

Authorities emphasized that while the investigation is ongoing, the community is safe.

