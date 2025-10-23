3 Hurt After School Bus, Car Collide At Route 208 Intersection In NY

Troopers responded to the crash around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 23, on Route 208 southbound at the Route 17 Exit 130 on-ramp in Monroe, New York State Police said.

Investigators said a Honda heading north on Route 208 struck the front of a southbound school bus as it turned onto the on-ramp.

The bus driver, a 61-year-old woman from Middletown, and a 65-year-old male passenger, also from Middletown, were on board, along with 12 children, police said. The Honda was driven by a 31-year-old Monroe woman.

All three adults were taken to Garnet Health Medical Center with minor injuries. Police said the children were not hurt.

Troopers and emergency crews remained at the scene for several hours as the crash was cleared. The investigation is continuing, according to State Police.

