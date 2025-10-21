3 $1M Winning Powerball Tickets Sold At Same Store In NY

The three second-place winning tickets were sold in Yonkers for the drawing on Monday, Oct. 20, according to NY Lottery.

As for the lucky store, it was revealed to be a BP gas station at 600 Nepperhan Ave., according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers were 32 38 66 67 69 with a Powerball number of 19.

Meanwhile, the estimated jackpot of $304.7 million was not claimed and has since climbed to $320 million, according to the Powerball website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.