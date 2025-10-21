Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

3 $1M Winning Powerball Tickets Sold At Same Store In NY

Sometimes, luck strikes thrice — or at least it did at a Westchester County store that sold three Powerball tickets worth a whopping $1 million. 

The winning tickets were sold at a BP gas station at 600 Nepperhan Ave. in Yonkers. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
The three second-place winning tickets were sold in Yonkers for the drawing on Monday, Oct. 20, according to NY Lottery.

As for the lucky store, it was revealed to be a BP gas station at 600 Nepperhan Ave., according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers were 32 38 66 67 69 with a Powerball number of 19. 

Meanwhile, the estimated jackpot of $304.7 million was not claimed and has since climbed to $320 million, according to the Powerball website. 

