$2M Philly Armored Truck Robbery Connected To NY Heist: FBI

The incident began late Friday morning when FBI agents and Philadelphia police spotted men believed to be preparing to rob an armored truck near the Target store on Monument Road in Wynnefield Heights. The suspects, armed and under surveillance, fled in a white Honda Civic when they realized they were being followed, officials said.

The chase stretched along City Avenue into Montgomery County, with Lower Merion police joining the pursuit. The suspects dumped the car on Snowden Road in Bala Cynwyd and fled on foot. Weapons — including two handguns and a long gun — were recovered from the vehicle, police said.

Two suspects were captured around noon at 52nd and Parrish streets in Philadelphia, where they were found inside a Dodge Charger believed tied to earlier robberies. A third suspect was arrested off Conshohocken State Road in Bala Cynwyd after a neighborhood manhunt. Another individual, who police say picked up one of the suspects, was also arrested.

Lower Merion Superintendent Andy Block said no one was injured.

Lockdowns and Shelter-in-Place

The pursuit prompted a shelter-in-place order for Bala Cynwyd neighborhoods, including Snowden Road, Lodges Lane, Conshohocken State Road, and the Cynwyd Heritage Trail. Residents were urged to remain inside, and Saint Joseph’s University’s Hawk Hill campus was also placed on lockdown.

Lower Merion School District locked down eight schools: Belmont Hills Elementary, Cynwyd Elementary, Merion Elementary, Penn Valley Elementary, Penn Wynne Elementary, Bala Cynwyd Middle, Welsh Valley Middle, and Lower Merion High School. Parents were told not to come to the buildings until police lifted restrictions in the afternoon.

Police later said officers would remain posted at nearby schools at dismissal as a precaution.

Connection to Robbery Pattern

Friday’s arrests are tied to a series of armored truck robberies across Philadelphia and Cheltenham that began in late June, authorities explained. In those cases, armed suspects — often carrying AR-style rifles — held up armored truck drivers, stealing both cash and duty weapons before fleeing in stolen vehicles.

Among them:

June 2: Two suspects in Queens, New York, stole $300,000 and a gun from a Brinks driver and guard

June 26 : Loomis truck robbed outside an Aldi in Summerdale.

: Loomis truck robbed outside an Aldi in Summerdale. July 2 : Brinks guard ambushed in Holmesburg Shopping Center, losing cash and his weapon.

: Brinks guard ambushed in Holmesburg Shopping Center, losing cash and his weapon. July 15 : Brinks guard opened fire during an attempted robbery in Rhawnhurst.

: Brinks guard opened fire during an attempted robbery in Rhawnhurst. Aug. 12: Brinks truck robbed outside the H-Mart in Elkins Park, with suspects escaping with as much as $800,000.

Federal prosecutors previously charged Daishaun “Daisha” Hughes-Murchison, 30, Brian Wallace, 31, and Trayvine Jackson, 31, all of Philadelphia, in connection with the June 21, $2 million Brinks truck robbery outside a Home Depot on Castor Avenue. In that case, two armed men forced the driver to the ground and stole millions before fleeing in getaway cars.

Authorities stressed that while those three are in custody, other robberies in the region remained under investigation — leading to Friday’s dramatic pursuit and arrests in Lower Merion.

Statement

“Earlier today, the FBI responded to an alleged attempted robbery of an armored vehicle. The subjects are in custody,” the FBI said in a statement.

No injuries were reported during the pursuit.

