$2K Credit Card Fraud At Rockland Business Leads To Man's Arrest: Police

Brooklyn resident Diamond Dinnall, 26, was arrested on Thursday, July 17, after investigators determined he had traveled from Brooklyn to Haverstraw to carry out the scheme, the Haverstraw Police Department announced on Friday, July 18.

The incident resulted in more than $2,000 in losses for the targeted business, which was not named by police.

The investigation was conducted in coordination with the New York City Police Department and Westchester County law enforcement, ultimately leading to Dinnall’s identification and arrest.

He was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and arraigned in Village of Haverstraw Justice Court. Dinnall was released on his own recognizance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.