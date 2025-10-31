$2.9M Medicaid Fraud Scheme: NY Couple Billed State For Fake Trips, DA Says

New Windsor residents Rohail Raja and his wife, Sharma Alam, both 45, were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 30, and charged with first-degree grand larceny in connection with what officials called one of the largest Medicaid fraud cases ever prosecuted in Orange County, District Attorney David Hoovler and New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said.

Investigators allege that between February 2020 and August 2024, the couple submitted false billing claims through two Medicaid transportation companies they owned, defrauding the New York State Department of Health of millions of dollars.

Prosecutors said Raja and Alam operated two Medicaid transportation companies authorized to provide rides for Medicaid recipients to and from medical appointments. Auditors found that the couple allegedly billed the state for trips that never occurred and for multiple false separate rides when several patients were actually transported together.

Investigators determined the couple’s companies were paid more than $2 million for trips to providers on days when no visits actually occurred, and collected an additional $895,000 through inflated billing.

Raja and Alam were arraigned in City of Newburgh Court and remanded to Orange County Jail on $1 million cash bail, or $5 million partially secured bond, or $10 million unsecured bond, officials said.

They are scheduled to return to New Windsor Town Court on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

District Attorney David M. Hoovler called the case “the largest Medicaid fraud scheme ever prosecuted” by his office.

