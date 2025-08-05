2.7 Magnitude NJ Earthquake Felt In Hudson Valley, Residents Report

The tremor struck at 12:11 p.m. EST about 2 kilometers southwest of Hillsdale, at a depth of 12.4 kilometers, according to the USGS.

According to the USGS, residents across dozens of towns in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and even as far as Massachusetts and Vermont reported feeling the quake.

Most responses came from North Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley, including Fair Lawn, Ridgewood, Montvale, Paramus, Westwood, and multiple neighborhoods in the Bronx and Manhattan (click here to see where it was felt).

Several towns closest to the epicenter, such as Township of Washington, Maywood, and Norwood, reported shaking intensity levels as high as IV (light shaking). The USGS received more than 200 responses, with many classifying the quake’s impact as weak to moderate.

This broad pattern of reports suggests the shaking was felt over 100 miles away from the epicenter, although most felt reports came within a 30-mile radius.

The quake follows a separate 3.0 magnitude earthquake recorded in Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, Aug. 2.

