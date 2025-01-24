2.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks New Jersey, USGS Confirms (Update)

The USGS says the origin was just east of Paramus at 1:02 p.m.

Residents in North Jersey reported feeling a major tremor.

A 2.4 magnitude earthquake is considered very light. Friday's earthquake was given a V for intensity with moderate shaking and very light damage by the USGS.

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake rocked the East Coast last April. That earthquake was reported along the Ramapo Fault Line in western NJ. Many aftershocks followed.

