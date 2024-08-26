22-Year-Old Rockland County Man Killed In Thruway Crash

The incident occurred in Rockland County around 11:25 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, on I-87 in Clarkstown.

According to the New York State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that Michael Dipierno, age 22, of Nyack, was driving a 2005 Honda motorcycle north on I-87 when he attempted to pass a vehicle on the median shoulder and lost control on the rumble strips.

State Police said this caused him to strike the median guide rail and be ejected from the motorcycle.

After being ejected, Dipierno was struck by another vehicle, state police said.

Dipierno was pronounced dead at the scene.

