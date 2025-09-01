22 Inside PA Governor’s Mansion During Firebombing, Prosecutors Reveal In Shocking Update

The Dauphin County District Attorney amended the criminal complaint against Balmer to include 22 counts of felony arson and 22 counts of felony recklessly endangering another person, matching the number of people believed to have been present at the time of the attack.

Court Action Moves Case Forward

This revelation came as part of a legal filing made public Friday, Aug. 29, when Balmer waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge J. Matthew Pianka. He will now face formal arraignment in Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas on Oct. 3, though he has waived personal appearance.

That date triggers the start of discovery under the Pennsylvania Rules of Criminal Procedure, allowing defense counsel to access the full evidence file.

Balmer remains in custody and is facing a slew of charges, including:

Attempted Murder

Aggravated Arson

Terrorism

22 counts of Arson

22 counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Case Background

Balmer is accused of scaling a wall, smashing a window, and throwing multiple Molotov cocktails into the residence while the governor’s family slept. The act was captured on surveillance video and followed by a 911 call in which Balmer claimed political motive tied to Shapiro’s stance on Palestine.

He later confessed to Pennsylvania State Police and was found with a Snap-On jacket matching the one worn by the suspect in surveillance footage, as well as a gas can in his bedroom.

Formal Arraignment Set

Balmer’s next court date is Oct. 3, though no in-person appearance is expected. The waiver of a preliminary hearing does not imply guilt and is not unusual in felony cases.

