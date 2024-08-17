2,078-Acre Hudson Valley Estate Assembled From 5 Farms Hits Market For $65M

According to Zillow, the Hitchcock Estate, located in Dutchess County in the village of Millbrook near the heart of Washington, has had 2078 acres intact since its first owner assembled it in 1889.

Zillow said that most of the estate, which features two main houses, began as a summer escape for the original owners and quickly became a favorite place to visit and entertain.

Zillow says the property includes 10 bedrooms and eight bathrooms and has been maintained and cared for through the years.

Currently, it is farmed with extensive hay fields that provide hay for cattle farms. Zillow said the stone farm buildings, updated over the years, are the same ones built and used by the first owner over a century ago.

Besides acres of hay, there are two lakes and numerous ponds ponds, and the property's unique shape provides access to four frontage roads.

Zillow added that the restored main mansion is 14,706 square feet and was designed by James E. Ware in the late 1800s.

The guest house, named the Bungalow, is a 10,000-square-foot lodging designed by Addison Mizner in 1912.

In addition, there is a stone bowling alley, a gatehouse, a three-bedroom cottage, and a carriage house with two apartments.

To finish off the estate, there are farmhouses, a stable, and a tennis pavilion.

If you happen to have $65 million on hand, the property is listed by Heather Croner Real Estate at 845-677-9822.

To view the entire listing, click here.

