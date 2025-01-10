2025 Tax Season Begins: What You Need To Know About Expanded Options, New Tools

The IRS will start accepting and processing tax returns on Monday, Jan. 27, the agency said in a news release. IRS Free File also became available on Friday, Jan. 10 to taxpayers who qualify through private-sector partners.

With more than 140 million tax returns expected, the IRS urged taxpayers to take advantage of updated online resources and consider using trusted tax preparers to avoid scams.

"This has been a historic period of improvement for the IRS, and people will see additional tools and features to help them with filing their taxes this tax season," said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. "These taxpayer-focused improvements we’ve done so far are important, but they are just the beginning of what the IRS needs to do. More can be done with continued investment in the nation’s tax system."

Direct File

The upgraded IRS Direct File system opens on January 27 and has been expanded to 25 states. The free program allows qualifying taxpayers to directly send their returns to the IRS and get guidance for state filings.

In 2024, Direct File was available as a pilot program in Massachusetts, New York, and 11 other states. Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania are among the 12 states that have been added to the system.

Direct File now includes a data import tool for faster preparation, along with expanded eligibility for tax credits like the premium tax credit (PTC) and health savings account (HSA) deductions. Filers can also get help from live chat support in English and Spanish.

Taxpayers can complete their returns on phones, tablets, or computers, with new save-and-draft capabilities for convenience.

Free File

The Free File program is open for taxpayers with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $84,000 or less. The private-sector service provides guided tax software free of charge.

You can begin preparing returns immediately but submissions won't be processed by the IRS until January 27.

Avoiding Scams

The IRS also said taxpayers should watch out for "ghost" preparers, which are those who get paid to prepare returns but don't sign them. You should only choose reputable tax professionals, especially those listed in the IRS directory.

To learn more about what you need before filing your taxes, visit the IRS’s "Get Ready" page.

