20,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized, MD, NY Men Arrested During Traffic Stop On I-78 In PA: DA

Jorge Joel Gomez Guzman, of Maryland, and Maykol Jeffrie Goris Hiciano, of New York, were arrested after troopers discovered roughly 20,000 fentanyl pills inside their vehicle during a search on Wednesday, Oct. 29, according to the DA.

Pennsylvania State Police conducted the stop at milepost 73.1 in Glendon Borough. Goris Hiciano, identified as the driver, consented to a search, which led troopers to a large Ziplock bag containing two vacuum-sealed bags filled with small, round blue pills marked with the letter “M,” authorities said. The pills tested positive for fentanyl.

Both men were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Robert C. Weber and remanded to Northampton County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail each.

