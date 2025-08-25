2 Workers Seriously Injured In ATV Rollover At Water Supply Facility In NY

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 20, on Belden Road near the New York City Watershed property in Carmel, the Carmel Fire Department said on Sunday, Aug. 24.

Emergency crews arrived to find that the ATV had rolled about 12 feet down a steep embankment, seriously injuring both riders. One victim suffered a severe head injury, while the other had been trapped beneath the overturned ATV, firefighters said.

Because the crash site was located about one mile off the roadway in wooded terrain, firefighters and EMS crews carried out an extensive extrication and rescue operation to reach the patients. Both were carried out of the woods to awaiting ambulances.

The victims were then transported to a nearby trauma center for advanced medical care.

No updates on the patients’ conditions were immediately available.

