2 Teens Steal Over $100 Worth Of Merchandise From CVS In NY: Police

Two Brooklyn teenagers were arrested after allegedly shoplifting from a CVS in Westchester, police said. 

 Photo Credit: City of Rye Police Department/Google Maps street view
The incident happened on Friday, Aug. 15, when officers from the City of Rye Police Department responded to CVS at 1121 Boston Post Rd. for a reported theft. 

An investigation determined that 18-year-old Rasheen A. Coswell and a 16-year-old male entered the store and stole merchandise worth $108.67, passing all points of purchase without paying, according to police.

Both were taken into custody and transported to Rye Police Headquarters for processing.

Coswell was charged with petit larceny and released on an appearance ticket. He is due in Rye City Court on Tuesday, Sept. 2, at 9 a.m.

The 16-year-old was also charged with petit larceny and released to a family member with a Family Court appearance ticket returnable on Thursday, Aug. 28.

