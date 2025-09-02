2 Teens Hold Young Victim At Gunpoint, Steal Watch Outside School In NY: Police

The incident happened on Friday, July 25, when a juvenile victim met with two other juveniles near Eastview Middle School to sell a watch through the OfferUp app, White Plains Police said in an announcement on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

During the transaction, the victim allowed one suspect to try on the watch. The suspect then refused to give it back, police said. When the victim demanded the watch’s return, both suspects allegedly threatened him. One suspect then reached into his backpack and displayed a handgun, placing the victim in fear for his safety, according to the department.

The suspects fled the scene with the watch, but the victim soon called 911 and provided descriptions to officers.

Police then searched the area and found the duo near Westchester Avenue. A foot chase soon began, during which one suspect was apprehended in the Amherst parking lot. Officers said they recovered a handgun from his backpack.

The second suspect initially escaped, but with help from the Yonkers Police Department, investigators later identified and arrested him without incident after multiple attempts to locate him.

Both juveniles have been charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree menacing.

