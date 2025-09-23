2 Teens Among 4 Arrested After Loaded Gun Found In Rockland County Traffic Stop, Police Say

The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 20, at around 11:45 a.m., when Spring Valley Police pulled over a vehicle at the intersection of Union Road and West Eckerson Road for a traffic violation, the department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

During the stop, officers found a loaded firearm inside the car, which was occupied by four males, according to police.

Those arrested and charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree include:

Edwin Thezan, 36, of Spring Valley;

Doodly Metellus, 20, of Spring Valley;

Smay Dornasion, 19, of Spring Valley;

A 17-year-old juvenile from Spring Valley whose name was not released because of his age.

Police said Thezan, Metellus, and Dornasion were arraigned in Spring Valley Justice Court and sent to Rockland County Jail. The 17-year-old was arraigned in Rockland County Youth Superior Court and remanded to a secure juvenile facility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Spring Valley Police at 845-356-7400 or email [email protected].

